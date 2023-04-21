Full list of Coronation bank holiday street party road closures across Ashfield

These are all the routes that will be closed across Ashfield ahead of the Coronation bank holiday next month.

King Charles III’s Coronation is set to take place on Saturday, May 6 – with an extra bank holiday being announced for Monday, May 8 as the country celebrates.

Residents are set to take to the streets, with parties being held across the county over the Coronation weekend.

These are all the roads that will be closed for street parties across the Ashfield district.

1 . Kendall Close, Hucknall Kendall Close will be closed for a street party event on Sunday, May 7.

2 . Barbara Square, Hucknall Barbara Square will be closed for a street party event on Saturday, May 6.

3 . Avon Close, Kirkby Avon Close will be closed for a street party event on Sunday, May 7.

4 . Chestnut Avenue, Kirkby Chestnut Avenue will be closed for a street party event on Sunday, May 7.