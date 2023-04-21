News you can trust since 1904
Street parties will be taking place across the area as people celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.
Full list of Coronation bank holiday street party road closures across Ashfield

These are all the routes that will be closed across Ashfield ahead of the Coronation bank holiday next month.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:24 BST

King Charles III’s Coronation is set to take place on Saturday, May 6 – with an extra bank holiday being announced for Monday, May 8 as the country celebrates.

Residents are set to take to the streets, with parties being held across the county over the Coronation weekend.

These are all the roads that will be closed for street parties across the Ashfield district.

Kendall Close will be closed for a street party event on Sunday, May 7.

1. Kendall Close, Hucknall

Kendall Close will be closed for a street party event on Sunday, May 7. Photo: m

Barbara Square will be closed for a street party event on Saturday, May 6.

2. Barbara Square, Hucknall

Barbara Square will be closed for a street party event on Saturday, May 6. Photo: m

Avon Close will be closed for a street party event on Sunday, May 7.

3. Avon Close, Kirkby

Avon Close will be closed for a street party event on Sunday, May 7. Photo: m

Chestnut Avenue will be closed for a street party event on Sunday, May 7.

4. Chestnut Avenue, Kirkby

Chestnut Avenue will be closed for a street party event on Sunday, May 7. Photo: m

