Fuming Linby villagers submit petition demanding their pub is saved from unwanted change

Furious residents in Linby have submitted angry petition demanding propsals to totally change the character of their prized local pub are scrapped immediately.

Regulars of the Horse & Groom are horrified that pub owners Star Pubs – part of Heineken UK – plan to completely change the style and look of the pub which continues to be hugely popular with locals as it it and only last weekend was packed for it’s latest live music event.

A petition signed by 272 residents from the Gedling borough area, and 365 residents from the Ashfield area and beyond has been submitted to Gedling Council.

The petition calls for Gedling Council and local stakeholders to ensure the long-term protection of the Horse and Groom.

Villagers and regulars have submitted a petition to Gedling Council calling for the Horse & Groom to be saved from an unwanted makeover. Photo: Submitted

The villagers’ actions have come after Star Pubs’ proposals were first highlighted on the Linby & Papplewick Community Facebook page.

The post said: “Currently the landlord leases the pub from Heineken and runs it as his own business.

"So, despite being owned by a multinational corporation, it’s run as an independent local at the heart of our community.

"Now Heineken have decided to transform the Groom into a ‘Just Add Talent’ pub.

Phil Martin has run the pub since last February and the venue has thrived under his leadership. Photo: National World

"Just Add Talent is Heineken’s ‘landlord training scheme’ where new landlords learn not just how to run a pub, but how to do it the Heineken way.

"So the refurbishment is all about smoothing out the pub’s unique features and quirkiness, and turning it into a generic Heineken pub with the same decor, features, menu and entertainment as every other generic Heineken pub in the country.

"Out goes homely decor, the landlord’s choice of ales, fresh food cooked on site, the peaceful village atmosphere and entertainments and events tailored to the village and in comes Heineken’s corporate branding, Heineken’s standard range of beers and menu, standard entertainment and generic pub template, complete with ‘sports zone’ and Sky Sports.

“None of this is even intended to be for the benefit of the pub, its customers or our village.

"It’s simply and very deliberately turning our sleepy village local into ‘just another standard pub’ like you find in any town or city in the country, specifically so that the new landlords Heineken trains there will fit right in at their next, equally generic posting.

“Out goes the experienced and committed landlord and all his staff, and in comes a succession of trainee landlords and staff learning the ropes.

"This might all be fine as the business model for a pub in a busy town or city.

"But it is definitely not the way to run the only pub in a tiny village.

The pub was taken over in February 2024 by Phil Martin and his team who told your Dispatch at the time they wanted to put the pub where it should be – at the heart of its community.

And the continued popularity of Phil and his team, and the events they have been staging, suggest this is exactly what they’ve done with great and ongoing success – making Star Pubs’ apparent actions seem all the more baffling.

Your Dispatch contacted Phil for comment but he said he was unable to say anything about the situation at this stage.

But village resident Wyn Lewis, who is a member of the Linby Council and who delivered the petition to Gedling Council, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support of everyone who has signed the petition.

"They are outraged at Star Pubs’ proposals to turn our historic village local into a generic pub.

"The Horse & Groom is more than a pub, it is the vibrant centre of our village community.’

It is expected that Gedling Council will discuss the petition at their full council meeting on July 23.

Linby Council is also contacting Star Pubs to invite their representatives to a meeting to present their plans for the pub to parish councillors and interested local residents.

Mr Lewis continued: ‘We believe that open dialogue between Star Pubs, the parish council, and the local community would be mutually beneficial.

"The meeting will provide an opportunity for Star Pubs to share its vision for the refurbishment and for residents to express their views, ask questions, and engage constructively in the process.’

Additionally, there is an online petition being sent to Heineken which is available to sign at change.org/p/save-horse-groom-pub-from-becoming-a-generic-chain?source_location=tag

Linby MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) is also involved in the campaign.

Villagers said: “The more of us who oppose these plans, the more visibly unpopular they are, the more likely we are to save our local.”

Your Dispatch has contacted Heineken for comment.