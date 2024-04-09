Funding available for Nottinghamshire community projects that promote recycling and waste reduction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Veolia and Nottinghamshire Council’s Reduce, Reuse, Recycling Fund aims to support local, community-based projects that encourage individuals to adopt a new perspective on waste and resources.

Grants of up to £1,000 are available for a variety of projects and initiatives throughout Nottinghamshire (excluding the city of Nottingham area).

This could include practical equipment, in-person or online workshops, social media campaigns, practical equipment, education activities or promotion and awareness raising.

The fund, now in its 14th year, has previously supported a diverse range of projects and activities, including swap shop events, repair workshops, community gardens utilising reused, reclaimed or recycled materials, food waste reduction initiatives and composting schemes.

Steve Newman, general manager for Veolia Nottinghamshire, said: “Through the Reduce, Reuse, Recycling Fund, we are excited to support local community groups to drive change in waste reduction and make a positive impact on their community.

“We believe that by supporting sustainable initiatives, we can ignite a shift in mindset towards mindful consumption, adopt a new perspective on waste and pave the way for a more sustainable future in Nottinghamshire.”

Coun Neil Clarke (Con), cabinet member for transport and environment at the council, added: “We know that Nottinghamshire residents are eager to make a difference in their communities whilst also protecting the environment.

"There is already so much taking place at a community level and the Reduce, Reuse, Recycling Fund is a great way to boost this action.

"If you’re a school, community group or charity with an idea to challenge how we think about waste then I encourage you to submit an application.

"Anything we can do to increase everyone’s desire to cut waste must be a benefit to us all.”

Properly constituted and non-for-profit organisations such as schools, charities and community groups are eligible to apply for up to £1,000.

The fund can be used for a wide range of projects and campaigns, whether needed for equipment, educational materials, the running of workshops and more.

Applications can be made online at nottinghamshire.veolia.co.uk/reduce-reuse-recycling-fund or application forms can be requested by calling 0203 567 4391.