Fundraising quiz night to boost fight to save Hucknall green belt from housing hailed a success

The teams all set for the Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development (HAWFD) quiz night

Dozens attended the event, which was organised by the Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development (HAWFD) campaign group at the town’s John Godber Centre.

Teams of six did battle across seven rounds with well-known John Wilkinson the host and quiz master.

Funds were raised between entry fees and a and a snacks table.

Money will go towards fighting against controversial plans to build up to 3,000 homes on the Whyburn Farm site in the town as part of Ashfield’s controversial draft local plan.

The document is currently paused but the battle is still raging.

If anything, i has become more relevant with other plans in the pipeline such as one for 130 homes on Misk Hills and more houses planned for Top Wighay Farm on the outskirts of Hucknall.

The quiz night is the latest event to bolster the group’s fighting fund after several community walks.

After the event, one of the main organisers and founder member of HAWFD, Jemma Chambers, posted on the group’s Facebook page: “Such a fantastic night. Not only did we have a good time, we raised £1011.80. A fantastic amount that will really, really help the cause to save our greenbelt.

“Huge thanks to John Godber, John Wilkinson (what a host) and all those who donated prizes - Dust and Polish Cleaners, Frog In The Craft, Woodthorpe Financial Services, The Peckish Artisan Kitchen, The Copper Pantry, Torkard Cider, Lincoln Green Brewing Company and Kay Dabbs.