Colum O’Shea decided to apply for the volunteer examiner role to celebrate his ten year milestone with AW Lymn.

After successfully making it through the application process, at Colum is now one of the youngest examiners on the board.

As part of his responsibilities, Colum will attend NAFD meetings and assist in the construction of examination papers and marking thereof for students sitting exams for the new funeral directing diploma this year.

He said: “I am incredibly proud to take on this new challenge and hopefully help other young professionals in the funeral industry. It’s an honour to be a part of a team that is rich in experience and diversity to ensure the highest standards are delivered throughout the examination process.”

At just 15-years-old, Colum’s passion for the funeral industry was ignited when he joined AW Lymn on a work experience placement.

Four years later, Colum was working full-time for AW Lymn on its trainee programme, a four-year residential course that helps kick-start a career in the funeral industry.

Colum said: “It is an incredible opportunity to have the NAFD invest in me as an examiner and put me onto this training course.

"I am proud to represent AW Lymn and work among such experienced professionals."

Jackie Lymn Rose, company director at AW Lymn, is also part of the NAFD examiner board after first joining in 1996.

She said: “We are very proud of Colum and all his achievements since he first joined our family business.