Funfair and fireworks night back with a bang in Hucknall
Taking place again at The Engine Rooms at the aerodrome on Watnall Road, the event again feature two fireworks displays – one ‘lower noise’ kids display, followed by the spectacular main pyro musical display.
As well as the funfair and fireworks, there will also be fire performers, food stalls and fully licensed bars.
The event takes place on Sunday, October 27 and gates open at 5pm.
The lower noise display is at 7.15pm, followed by the main show at 8pm.
Tickets priced £7.50 for adults, £4 for kids and £20 for families (two adults and two children) are available now at ticketsource.co.uk/dynamite-fireworks-ltd?fbclid=
Tim Nicholls, from Dynamite Fireworks, said: “This is not one to miss after the huge successes of previous years, so get your tickets now.”
Please note, there will be no general parking on site, although there will be limited disabled spaces available.
