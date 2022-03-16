Ian Williamson, was named in the final three in the category for top company leader at the ceremony at the Crowne Plaza in Nottingham.

Ian, who runs the ITP Aero UK site in Hucknall was joint runner-up with Stewart Vandermark, chief executive of Nelsons Solicitors, behind winner Rob Darby, co-founder of 200 Degrees Coffee.

All three beat off competition from more than 100 nominees.

Ian Williamson, general manager at ITP Aero in Hucknall - formerly the Rolls-Royce site - has been recognised at the East Midlands Leadership Awards

Ian was nominated by his colleagues, who commented on his ability to lead by example and place trust in the skills and knowledge of the people around him.

The entry also highlighted Ian’s strong leadership throughout the pandemic, his skills as a listener and his commitment to the global organisation, as well as his focused efforts on leading the ITP team of more than 675 employees in Hucknall.

Ian said: “It is a privilege to lead ITP Aero UK and work with the many talented and professional individuals within the organisation.

"Although I did not win, being one of the nominees was an honour, but also a reflection of the whole team here in Hucknall.

"They are all great leaders of the business, and I look forward to growing the business with them.”

The East Midlands Leadership Awards was first created to celebrate the people that are role models within their organisations, and those that raise the bar for their competitors.

Sam Metcalf, editor of TheBusinessDesk.Com, which set up the awards, said: “The last two years has shown us – more than ever before – how vitally important strong, forward-thinking leadership is.

"A steady forward-thinking hand on the rudder is also going to be vital in a post-pandemic world.

“Once again, the response to the East Midlands Leadership Awards has been incredibly encouraging – and the judges found it tough to pick winners from the high quality entries we received.

“Great leaders change their organisations, and they can also change their sectors and regions.