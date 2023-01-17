Generous communities thanked after more than 7,000 toys donated to Central Co-op Christmas toy appeal

Charities like Family Action, The Salvation Army, Rainbows Children’s Hospice and Play Action International were among those supported, as well as local food banks.

Kirsty Coxon, Rainbows corporate partnership fundraiser, said: “On behalf of everyone at Rainbows, I would like to thank Central Co-op for its incredible donations.

“We rely almost entirely on our supporters and their backing enables us to provide care to, and make memories with, more than 300 babies, children and young people with serious and terminal illnesses.”

More than 7,000 toys were donated to Central Co-op's annual Christmas toy appeal

David Holmes, Family Action chief executive, said: “The Family Action Christmas toy appeal makes a big difference to everyone involved, especially this winter as many of the families we work with are facing increasing financial pressures due to the cost of living crisis.

“For parents, receiving a toy from the appeal can alleviate both the emotional stress and financial pressures of struggling to find money to buy a gift for their children.

“From the feedback we have received, we know that the children love receiving the gifts, and they are an important ingredient to help make their Christmas magic.”

The toy appeal took place across all Central Co-op stores, including in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw, with an additional special visit from a festive truck to six locations collecting toys and provide celebratory events.