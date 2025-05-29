Gillian Anderson is the star of Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week

In her latest film, ‘The Salt Path’ – out Friday, May 30 – and with a screening of her 2014 National Theatre performance as Blanche Dubois in ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’, Gillian Anderson appears to be the star of The Arc this week.

There are also other blockbusters available for the entire family to enjoy, such as Final Destination: ‘Bloodlines, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’, ‘Karate Kid: Legends’, ‘Flight Risk’ and Disney’s live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch.’

But on Friday, May 30, the new release on your cinema timetable is ‘The Salt Path’, starring Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs.

‘The Salt Path’ is a film adaptation of Raynor Winn's memoir, detailing the journey of a couple who walk the South West Coast Path after losing their home and facing a health crisis.

Anderson and Isaacs star as Raynor and Moth Winn, respectively, portraying their 630-mile trek along the South West Coast Path as a source of comfort and renewal.

The film delves into themes of grief, resilience, and the healing power of nature.

This is not Gillian Anderson's only ‘appearance in Hucknall’, as her popular portrayal of Blanche Dubois in ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ at London's Young Vic features as part of the National Theatre's live viewing later in the week.

Final Destination

Other films streaming include popular franchises, such as the latest instalment of the Final Destination franchise – ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’.

In this film, a college student haunted by a violent, recurring nightmare returns home to find the one person who may be able to break the cycle of death and save her family from the gruesome fate that awaits them all.

Karate Kid

In ‘Karate Kid: Legends’, a talented kung fu practitioner named Li Fong moves to New York City, where he catches the eye of a local karate champion.

To prepare for the ultimate karate competition, he seeks the guidance of Mr Han and Daniel LaRusso.

Showtimes for Friday, May 30 – Thursday, June 4

The Salt Path (12a)

Fri, 14:30, 20:30; Saturday and Sunday, 14.30, 20:25; Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 15:00, 17:30.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (12a)

Fri, Sat, Sun: 17:00, 19:45; Mon, 14:45, 19:45; Tue, Wed,17:00, 19:45; Thurs, 19:45.

Final Destination: Bloodlines

Fri, 20:45, Sat 20:30; Sun 20:45; Mon 18:10 20:35; Tue, Wed 20:30; Thurs, 20:00.

Doctor Who: The Two Episode Season Finale (tbc)

Sat, 18:00.

Goldbreak (u)

Fri, Sat, Sun, 11:00.

Karate Kid: Legends (12a)

Fri, Sat, Sun, 13:15, 15:30, 17:45, 20:00; Mon, 15:00, 17:35, 19:45; Tue, Wed,15:00, 17:35, 20:00; Thurs, 15:00, 17:35.

Lilo & Stitch (u)

Fri, 10:00, 12:05, 12:30, 13:10, 14:55, 15:40, 17:20, 18:15; Sat, 10:00, 12:05, 12:30, 13:10, 14:55, 15:35, 17:20; Sun, 10:00, 12:05, 12:30, 13:15, 14:55, 14:55, 15:45, 17:20, 18:15; Mon, 15:10, 17:15; Tue and Wed, 15:10, 17:15, 19:45; Thu, 15:10, 17:15.

NT Live: A Streetcar Named Desire (15)

Thurs, 19:00.

NT Live: The Importance of being Earnest (15)

Thurs, 15:00.

Peppa Meets the Baby Cinema Experience (u)

Fri and Sat, 10:00, 10:30, 11:35; Sun, 10:00, 10:30, 11:35; Tues and Wed, 15:20.

Wolf Man (15)

Mon, 20:00.