The sun rising over the 11th hole at Leen Valley Golf Course in Hucknall

The venue, off Wigwam Lane, will incorporate the 18-hole course into its land, with information boards and landscaping installed to celebrate local mining heritage.

The course will use ‘state-of-the-art’ artificial surfaces to ensure players can use the new facility in all weathers.

This will be accompanied by the new 120-metre toboggan run, constructed on a natural slope near the 137-space car park and existing clubhouse.

The toboggan run will follow a zig-zag route, descending downwards using artificial liners before dismounting at the bottom of the slope.

Both facilities have been put forward as the club looks to make its grounds “more attractive to customers” of all ages.

The unanimous approval of the plan was made by Nottinghamshire County Council’s planning committee on Tuesday.

David Weller, an agent for the applicant, said: “Adventure golf is an ideal, complementary activity and the theme elements will be centred on local history and heritage.

“Adventure golf is very inclusive and can be enjoyed by all ages, thereby broadening the customer base. The same can be said for a toboggan run, again encouraging a younger audience which will also encourage the use of other facilities at the club.

“There is a desire by the applicant to greatly enhance the facilities at the club.

“The proposal will result in it being less prone to flooding, more attractive to customers and being enjoyed by all.”

The application came alongside plans to improve areas of the course currently prone to flooding. An irrigation storage pond will be introduced near the 16th hole, leading to the regrading of the hole’s putting green, while shrub planting and wildflower seeding will improve the diversity of nearby habitat.

The club also plans to regrade part of the practice ranges, improving its “drainage and playability”.