Ashfield was the only district council and one of just 11 organisations in the East Midlands to receive a gold award on the night.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, Coun Tom Hollis (Ash Ind), deputy council leader, Theresa Hodgkinson, council chief executive and Gillian Welch, armed forces covenant lead officer, attended the ceremony at the Royal Armouries in Leeds.

Coun Zadrozny said “We are immensely proud and humbled to have received this prestigious award last night.

Ashfield District Council has won an employer recognition scheme gold award. Pictured at the ceremony are, from left: Coun Tom Hollis, Gillian Welch, Theresa Hodgkinson and Coun Jason Zadrozny

"Here at Ashfield District Council, we pride ourselves on our support for the armed forces.

"We promote positive engagement with the extended armed forces family both inside and outside of the council.

“We will continue to be a champion of the armed forces and ensure that service personnel, families and veterans can access the help and support available.”

To win an award, organisations must provide 10 extra paid days leave for reservists and have supportive human resources policies in place for veterans, reserves, and cadet force adult volunteers, as well as spouses and partners of those serving in the armed forces.

Organisations must also advocate the benefits of supporting those within the armed forces community by encouraging others to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and engage in the employer recognition scheme.