Google Reviews' 17 top Mansfield and Ashfield live music venues

By John Smith
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 15:11 BST
There’s nothing like a good live band to provide the soundtrack to a night out at a pub or club.

And in Mansfield and Ashfield, there are several venues to choose from which all score highly on Google Reviews with plenty of people praising the atmosphere the bands create and the quality of the music itself.

We’ve sound-checked the top-scoring Mansfield and Ashfield live music venues on Google Reviews – all of which had a rating of 4.5 or higher.

How many of these have you been to a gig at?

This veunue on Leeming Street is rated 4.5 on Google Reviews

1. andwhynot - Mansfield

Found on Stoney Street, this popluar scores a Google Reviews rating of 4.8

2. The Diamond - Sutton

The Ratcliffe Gate venue has a Google rating of 4.5 for live music

3. The Brown Cow - Mansfield

This micropub on Epsom Street is rated 4.9 on Google Reviews

4. The Pavilion - Mansfield

