Grab a great movie gift from Arc Cinema's Hucknall Christmas market stall
For the movie fan in your life, Hucknall’s Arc Cinema could have the perfect present for you this Christmas.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 9:59 am
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 9:59 am
And at the same time as finding a great gift, you will also be supporting the cinema’s fund to buy a new defibrillator for the venue.
The cinema will be having stalls at both the Hucknall and Kirkby-in-Ashfield and Christmas markets with some great and unique items for sale.
Mark Gallagher, cinema manager, said: “We’ll be selling gift cards at a discounted rate, such as two £20 gift cards for £30.
“We’ll also be selling off old movie posters and all the money raised from the sales will go towards our defibrillator fund.”
