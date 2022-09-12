Hang your tributes to The Queen outside Hucknall Parish Church
Hucknall folk can now hang their tributes to Queen Elizabeth II on the railings outside Hucknall Parish Church in the town centre.
Permission has been granted for people to leave messages and floral tributes at the site.
Posting on Facebook, Jan Lees, one of the organisers, said: “The area to place your tributes in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll is now ready.
"Please be mindful that the Queen requested that she would like the plastic to be removed from floral tributes.
"Let's make her proud.”