Hang your tributes to The Queen outside Hucknall Parish Church

Hucknall folk can now hang their tributes to Queen Elizabeth II on the railings outside Hucknall Parish Church in the town centre.

By John Smith
Monday, 12th September 2022, 10:11 am

Permission has been granted for people to leave messages and floral tributes at the site.

Posting on Facebook, Jan Lees, one of the organisers, said: “The area to place your tributes in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll is now ready.

"Please be mindful that the Queen requested that she would like the plastic to be removed from floral tributes.

Leave your tribute to The Queen at Hucknall Parish Church

"Let's make her proud.”

People can now bring their tributes to the church to leave on the railings
