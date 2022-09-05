Have your say on the future of tourism in Hucknall, Bulwell and wider Nottinghamshire

An online consultation led by Nottinghamshire County Council to refresh its visitor economy strategy starts today (Monday, September 5) and closes on Friday, October 14.

The visitor economy includes traditional tourism but also encompasses everything in the supply chain that attracts visitors to Nottinghamshire, including construction, farming and sport, and the infrastructure that supports it.

The purpose of creating a refreshed visitor economy strategy is to help re-launch the sector as we learn to live with Covid-19 and reflect on how the pandemic and the current cost of living have changed how people spend their leisure time.

Coun Keith Girling, the county council's Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Asset Management, said: "I'm urging attractions, businesses, supply chain sectors, and our council partners to get involved in this online consultation on the future of our visitor economy in Nottinghamshire.

"Before the pandemic, the visitor economy was one of the UK's fastest growing industries, generating billions in GDP a year and employing over two million people, but it became one of the worst hit sectors.

"The time is now ripe to re-examine how we can recover and get the best out of our county's unique selling points, rich history and natural environment for our visitors and the businesses and organisations that serve them.

"We're determined to turbo-charge our visitor economy, moving on from the challenges it faced during the darkest days of the pandemic."

Kirsty Edwards, contracts manager at Parkwood Leisure, which manages Rufford Abbey Country Park in Ollerton, is urging businesses to take part in the consultation.

She said: “This is a crucial consultation as we look to reshape and reinvigorate our vital visitor economy in Nottinghamshire in the coming years.

“In our role managing Rufford Abbey Country Park, we’re particularly interested in the ‘history and heritage’ theme and how we can make the most of our fascinating past for visitors.

“We will be taking part in the consultation, giving constructive feedback, and we’d urge other businesses to do the same.”