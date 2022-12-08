On December 8, 2020, the Covid vaccination programme launched.

Since then nearly three million vaccinations have been administered across the county at pharmacies, hospitals, GP practices and larger vaccination sites, as well as at locations like churches, community centres, mosques and even on the vaccination bus – Mansfield’s vaccination centre was in the former Wickes store on Chesterfield Road South.

Vaccination teams have worked tirelessly to get the vaccination into communities across Nottinghamshire and this work is set to continue using mobile vaccination vans – one is visiting Mansfield distirct next week.

So far in Nottinghamshire, 61 per cent of eligible people have had the autumn booster.

Amanda Sullivan, NHS Nottinghamshire chief executive, said: “The last two years have shown the tireless work of NHS colleagues, local authority teams and our voluntary and community organisations in establishing a successful vaccination programme.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support over the last two years – the integrated work of all partners across the local healthcare system has helped to vaccinate as many people as possible.

“I would like to take this milestone as an opportunity to remind people it is not too late to get vaccinated.

“Millions of people in the country have now had their vaccinations and we are encouraging anyone who has not yet come forward, or who still needs to finish their full course, to have their jabs. It is never too late to get protected.

“Autumn booster jabs are being offered to those most at risk and I encourage anyone eligible to come forward and top up your immunity ahead of Christmas.

“We know nasty viruses spread over winter and topping up your immunity is the best way to stay protected.”

People aged 50 and over, people with certain health conditions, carers, pregnant women and frontline health and care workers are being urged to get vaccinated without delay ahead of a potential ‘twindemic’ of Covid-19 and flu this winter.

