The Environment Agency and Met Office have issued a flood alert for the River Leen, Day Brook and Tottle Brook in Nottinghamshire.

The alert says: “River levels have risen at the Bulwell and Day Brook river gauges as a result of persistent heavy rainfall.

“Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible.

The River Leen in Bulwell, seen looking south from Station Road. (Photo by: Google Maps)

“Areas most at risk are low-lying recreational areas and roads including High School playing fields on Valley Road and other low lying land and recreational areas, low-lying land and roads around the Tottle Brook.

“Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. We expect river levels to remain high. We are closely monitoring the situation.

“Please plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

While water levels on the River Leen at Bulwell were said to be ‘normal’ at 7.30am today, at 0.85 metres, it was ‘rising’.

The level at Baker Lane Brook, Hucknall, at 12.30am today, was ‘steady’ and ‘normal’, at 0.48m.