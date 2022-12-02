News you can trust since 1904

Help Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance raise £48,000 in The Big Give’s Christmas Challenge 2022

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance is taking part in The Big Give Christmas Challenge to raise £48,000 in just one week.

By Shelley Marriott
19 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Dec 2022, 9:44am

The charity needs to raise £24,000 in online donations to secure a match pot that will double the amount raised.

All donations will support LNAA’s vital lifesaving work, 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

Until December 6, all donations will have twice the impact meaning the donations will reach £48,000.

Make a donation to support LNAA’s vital lifesaving work, 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

An LNAA spokesman said: “Whether at the beachside, on the roadside or in the countryside, our critical care team respond to emergencies of the most serious kind, providing medical interventions that can mean the difference between life and death – and it is the generosity of people who support us that enables us to deliver this life-saving service.

“We receive no Government funding and rely on the generosity of the people of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

“Donations during the Christmas Challenge will be generously matched by our sponsors, Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance Countryside Appeal and The Hospital Saturday Fund.

However, in order to access the £24,000 we have in the matching pot, we need to raise £24,000 in online donations.

“We hope everyone will give generously this year to help us reach our target and enable us to help keep our iconic helicopter flying and our critical care cars operational 24/7 as we move into the busy winter months.”

To support the campaign, which closes on Tuesday, December 6, at noon, visit ambucopter.org.uk/BigGive

