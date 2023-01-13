4. Loki

Loki is a cheeky, energetic boy who is looking for very active owners. He is very strong, so needs somebody who can match this and handle him on the lead. He is very clever and enjoys learning, with this in mind he requires lots of mental stimulation to keep him occupied. Experienced adopters (preferably with Staffies) are essential. Loki can be wary and feel insecure in the company of people he doesn’t know (particularly men), so positive socialising and confidence building is required. In the right home with lots of exercise, training and socialising Loki will make a brilliant dog, giving his family lots of love and companionship.

Photo: m