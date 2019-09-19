Here are the crimes reported in Hucknall in the last week

Here are the crimes reported to police in Hucknall in the last seven days.

Burglary dwelling

An unknown person entered a house in Portland Road between August 30 and September 12, and stole a Pandora bracelet and three rings.

Theft of motor vehicle

A white Ford Focus was stolen from Hucknall tram stop on September 12, between 7.25am and 4.20pm.

Theft from motor vehicle

A haversack and a ‘mans bag’ were stolen from a white Mercedes Van on September 12. The incident happened between 12.45pm and 1.45pm on Sherwood Gate, Papplewick Lane.

A White Vauxhall Vivaro was broken into but nothing was stolen at the Pilgrim Oak car park, High Street. The incident happened between 11am and 11.45am on September 12.

Theft

A secured white and gold Dirt Jumper bike was stolen at the Hucknall Leisure Centre, Linby Road on September 17. The incident happened between 6pm and 7.30pm.

At around 4.50pm at The Common, Hucknall a man packing items into the boot of his car was approached and threatened by two people dressed in black and riding black mopeds. Valuable photography equipment, golf clubs and a mobile phone were stolen. Police did not supply the date.

Criminal damage

A brick was thrown through the front window of a house in Leabrook Gardens, Hucknall. The incident happened at around 11.05pm on September 14.

Criminal damage

Overnight of September 13-14 in Snowdrop Close, Hucknall the rear window of a Volvo parked on a driveway was smashed.