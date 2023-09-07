1 . St George's Medical Practice

St George's Medical Practice of Musters Road, West Bridgford, hit the top spot. Of the 107 people who responded to the GP survey, 95.2% described their overall experience of St Georges Medical Practice as "good" or "very good". Some 73.2% said the practice was very good, while 22% said it was good. A further 1.5% said it was poor, while no one described the service as very poor. Photo: Facebook