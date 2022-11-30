Here is where you can see Newstead Brass perform throughout December.

On Saturday, December 3, at 11.45am, the band will be performing on High Street and Church Street, Ruddington, during the Christmas market.

Advertisement

On Friday, December 9, at 7.30pm, they will be at Woodborough Village Hall, Lingwood Lane, Woodborough, at a charity concert for Arnold and Mapperley Rotary Club.

Find out where you can see Newstead Brass this December

On Saturday, December 10, at 2pm, they will be at Mansfield Crematorium, Derby Road, Mansfield, for a Christmas Celebration.

On Sunday, December 11, at 6.30pm, they will be at a carol service at New Horizon Church, Linkmel Road, Langley Mill.

Advertisement

On Monday, December 12, at 7.15pm, they will be performing at the Our Dementia Choir at Christmas event, at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham.

On Tuesday, December 13, at 8pm they will be performing at the Our Dementia Choir at Christmas at the John Fretwell Complex, near Spion Kop.

Advertisement

On Thursday, December 15, at 7.30pm they will be at the Forest Town Arena, for the Christmas Concert with Mansfield MVC.

On Sunday, December 18, they will be at a Carol Service at St Wilfred’s Church, Kirkby, at 6pm.

Advertisement

And on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24, Newstead Brass will be performing at Carols on the Farm at Ravenshead Farm Shop, Main Road, Ravenshead, at 11am.

Advertisement