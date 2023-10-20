News you can trust since 1904
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

'Heroic' Newstead man rescues drivers from cars 'submerged in flood water' with canoe

A ‘heroic’ man from Newstead Village rescued two drivers from their cars with a canoe – after their vehicles became “stranded and submerged” in flood water.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Oct 2023, 18:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 18:57 BST
Dean Anthony Harris, aged 26, from Newstead, is a gardener, tree surgeon, and farmer.

Dean, a father-of-two – who works in the area, was on hand to rescue drivers who found themselves “stranded” near Newstead Abbey.

His rescue efforts followed a series of flash flooding in the area after Storm Babet hit parts of the UK, causing river levels to rise.

Dean was on hand with a canoe to rescue stranded drivers in Newstead.
Dean said his first rescue was helping a young “stranded” driver from a “submerged” car under Newstead Abbey bridge.

Thinking on his feet, Dean said he “quickly” got a canoe from his boss’ nearby house and rowed over to help the driver.

He said: “I have never seen the river levels so high. The area does often get flooded but nothing like this. It was surreal.

“The young lad had been there for a while and was shouting out for help. I knew I needed to act fast.”

Dean said he also helped a woman in a car, stranded in the area, not realising how deep the flooding was.

He said: “My brother Jason was on hand to help with the second rescue.

“We just did what anyone else would have done in this situation.

“Both drivers were very grateful for our help. I am glad they are safe.

“It was scary to see how quickly the conditions changed on the road.”

Rescued drivers were rowed to safety and said they were “immensely grateful” for “heroic” Dean and his “quick-thinking” use of the canoe.

