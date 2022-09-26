Heroic Nottinghamshire Police dog stabbed in the line of duty hangs up his lead

Quantum will now live out his days with handler PC Jennie Ellse

Police Dog Quantum has racked up more than 250 arrests during his six-year career with Nottinghamshire Police and has attended more than 1,000 incidents.

Despite being stabbed during an arrest in 2018, the seven-year-old German Shepherd later earned a national bravery award after taking down a machete-wielding suspect.

Another example of his heroism came in 2020 when he helped to detain a violent criminal at Nottingham train station who’d already assaulted several officers.

Despite being hit over the head with a plank of wood, Quantum still managed to take the man down.

However, after a recent diagnosis of arthritis the decision has been taken to hang up Quantum’s lead and retire him from front-line service.

She said: “Quantum really is an amazing animal.

"He is the only dog I have had in my service and he really has taught me everything I know about dog handling.

“He’s really everything you would want from a police dog – dependable, loyal, reliable and absolutely fearless.

"He has never let me down and I really couldn’t have asked for a better wingman over the years.

“To have your best mate behind you on your shoulder, watching your every move and being there when things go wrong and things turn nasty, which they have to me a number of times.