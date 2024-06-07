Highest rated swimming pools in the area according to google reviews — includes Mansfield, Ashfield and Worksop pools

Here are the highest rated swimming pools in the North Nottinghamshire area…
1. Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre
Rebecca Adlington at the swimming centre pictured with staff on its opening day. The Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre has a 4.3 rating on google, with more than 150 reviews. Photo: Angela Ward
2. Worksop Leisure Centre
Rated 4.3 on google reviews, Worksop Leisure Centre has over 300 reviews. Pictured: Bassetlaw Swimming Squad pictured at Worksop Leisure Centre. L to R; Matthew Watkinson ( then 12), Jess Tomlinson (then 15), Jamie Evans (then 18), Rachel Lefley (then 17), Liam Jordan (then 14). Photo: Worksop Guardian
3. Kirkby Leisure Centre
Kirkby Leisure Centre has a 4.2 rating on google review. The centre has over 300 reviews. Photo: Ashfield Council
4. Dukeries Leisure Centre
Dukeries Leisure Centre, Ollerton, has a 4.2 rating - with 140 reviews. Photo: Dukeries Leisure Centre