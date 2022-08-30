News you can trust since 1904
Rose Hemingway shows Lewis Pearson how to shoot the crossbow.

History in the making as thousands flock to first ever Nottinghamshire Day festival

Thousands of visitors turned out to celebrate at the first-ever Nottinghamshire Day Festival this weekend.

By Lucy Roberts
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 7:48 am

Taking place near the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre, the event was hosted and headlined by local soul and R&B star Rob Green and the line-up included 15 acts - all hailing from Nottinghamshire - featuring everything from indie music to Indian classical afro-pop and acoustic sets.

The free event on Saturday, August 27, also offered plenty of family-friendly activities including Robin Hood and Maid Marian and their band of outlaws who waged battle against the Sheriff of Nottingham in an exhilarating two-part combat show called ‘Lionheart’.

There was also a chance to experience a medieval camp and try out axe throwing, crossbow shooting and catapulting.

Festival-goers were greeted by two magnificent horses, Eclipse and Galahad, and pony rides were also a big hit.

Meanwhile, football lovers had the rare chance to have a selfie with the European Cup, which newly-promoted Nottingham Forest famously lifted twice in 1979 and 1980.

1. Celebrating history

The Notts Forest mascot joining in with the Robin Hood vibe.

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales

2. Action shot

Robin Hood fights it out in the forest.

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales

3. Mixing it up

Charlotte and Maddie Harold mixing up the modern and medieval style.

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales

4. Watching the action

Crowds watching the battle unfold at the festival.

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
HistoryNottinghamshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 4