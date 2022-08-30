History in the making as thousands flock to first ever Nottinghamshire Day festival
Thousands of visitors turned out to celebrate at the first-ever Nottinghamshire Day Festival this weekend.
Taking place near the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre, the event was hosted and headlined by local soul and R&B star Rob Green and the line-up included 15 acts - all hailing from Nottinghamshire - featuring everything from indie music to Indian classical afro-pop and acoustic sets.
The free event on Saturday, August 27, also offered plenty of family-friendly activities including Robin Hood and Maid Marian and their band of outlaws who waged battle against the Sheriff of Nottingham in an exhilarating two-part combat show called ‘Lionheart’.
There was also a chance to experience a medieval camp and try out axe throwing, crossbow shooting and catapulting.
Festival-goers were greeted by two magnificent horses, Eclipse and Galahad, and pony rides were also a big hit.
Meanwhile, football lovers had the rare chance to have a selfie with the European Cup, which newly-promoted Nottingham Forest famously lifted twice in 1979 and 1980.