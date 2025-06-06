Home care provider for Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop and Retford is now 'outstanding' after latest inspection

A home care provider that supports residents in Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop and Retford has been awarded an ‘Outstanding’ rating in all five categories by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), following its most recent inspection.

The latest inspection of Respectful Care, carried out in April 2025, reviewed services across five areas and confirmed ‘Outstanding’ ratings in each of the key domains: Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-led.

This marks the organisation’s third inspection since opening in 2013, and places Respectful Care among a small group of elite providers, less than one per cent of around 12,500 providers, that have achieved ‘Outstanding’ ratings across all five categories.

The overall rating for the service has improved from good to outstanding.

Respectful Care, run by Docmar Limited, is a domiciliary care agency providing personal care to people living with dementia and older people in their own homes. The service was supporting 96 people at the time of this inspection.

Keeley Riley, registered manager at Respectful Care, said: “We want to be a light in the community, proving that exceptional home care can be the standard and not the exception.

“This rating reflects everyone in our team, as well as our clients and every carer who puts others first every single day.”

The CQC report praised Respectful Care for consistently delivering person-centred, values-driven care and for empowering clients to live independently and with dignity in their own homes.

The inspection team commended the service’s robust leadership, committed staff, innovative training practices and provision of care that is tailored to individual needs and aspirations.

Andrew Richard Dolan, a 44-year-old who receives services from Respectful Care, said: “They are simply the best in the area.

“It has enabled me to stay at home, and meant my sister can take a break knowing I'm in safe hands. They've restored my faith in home care providers.

“All the carers treat me with respect and always have a smile on their face. When one of the team noticed I was feeling particularly down she had her lunch with me and it really lifted my mood.

“And in the winter snow, one of the carers walked two miles to make sure all clients were okay and safe. This is an example of the standard of care and compassion the staff at Respectful Care show, constantly going above and beyond and I'm so grateful.”

In addition, Respectful Care was praised by Greg Rielly, CQC deputy director of operations in the Midlands, who said leaders and staff should take pride in the findings of the report.

He said: “At this inspection, we found Respectful Care were committed to providing outstanding care that met people’s individual needs and kept them safe. People were enthusiastic about both the care they received and the staff who supported them. They described a service that focused on going above and beyond, and rather than simply delivering care, one that enhanced it.

“This focus on excellence resulted in many positive outcomes for people who were able to maintain their independence and continue doing things that were important to them. Some examples included staff supporting people to gradually become mobile again, or supporting someone with anxiety to get out in the community. They supported one person who couldn’t date safely using dating apps to attend social events specifically organised for people living with disabilities to meet.

“Staff provided high quality, personalised care, and understood people’s unique health and care needs. People appreciated having regular and consistent carers who knew them well. Throughout the inspection, staff spoke to the inspection team about people in a compassionate way. How much they cared for and respected the people they supported shone through, which was reflected in the excellent care they delivered.

“The service protected people from the risk of avoidable harm and abuse by working closely with them and their relatives to identify risks and clearly add them into care plans. Staff also identified any risks people faced in their home environment and addressed them.

“Staff worked closely with partners to improve outcomes for people, and the service made sure that people received consistent care when moving between services. Partners told us Respectful Care provided timely information when needed supporting positive professional relationships. Staff referred people with specific health needs such as diabetes to specialist support services.

“Leaders and staff at Respectful Care should take pride in the findings of this report. This is an exceptional service providing care that recognises the people it supports as individuals. Other care agencies should look at this report as an example of best practice.”

Founded in 2013, Respectful Care supports service users across Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop, Retford, Alfreton, Ripley, and Belper.

Mark Docherty, CEO and co-founder from Respectful Care Homecare, said: “This award reflects 12 years of focused work and heart-led service. We are incredibly proud to demonstrate that outstanding care is achievable when you lead with values.

“Our team lives and breathes our mission every day - this is their achievement.”

For more details visit respectfulcare.co.uk.