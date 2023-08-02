Homophobic abuse victim hails Nottinghamshire scheme to make streets safer​​​​​​​

Simon Smalley suffered years of homophobic abuse, harassment, and anti-social behaviour from young gangs in the area.

He finally gave the police a call after the incidents began to pile up, leading to a visit from Community Support Officer Amardeep Sandhu, who carried out a full security check of Simon’s home and advised on a few additional security devices to protect the property.

The local writer found out about the Safer Streets programme when a flyer came through his door and said: “It’s wonderful that the funding is there for such great initiatives to be implemented.

“Before we were quite unsure of going out in the evenings. For five years or so, my partner and I would receive homophobic abuse from gangs of youths hanging around outside our home, it made us feel incredibly uncomfortable leaving the house.”

The new equipment includes powerful motion detector lighting to illuminate the front and side of the home in Top Valley, as well as new heavy-duty padlocks for the garden shed. Alongside their pre-existing Ring doorbell, also a piece of equipment offered by Safer Streets, this has created a far safer environment.

PCSO Sandhu said: “The result of this ongoing work has given residents a sense of safety, particularly those that were victims of repeat burglaries and anti-social behaviour.

“Not only do residents have a feeling of safety, knowing how secure their home now is enables them to sleep better at night.”

It comes after the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire secured £3 million of Home Office funding for Safer Streets projects that help reduce neighbourhood crime and antisocial behaviour, as well as violence against women and girls. These are being delivered in partnership with Nottinghamshire Police and councils.