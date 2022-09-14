House full for Hucknall cinema's live screening of Queen's funeral
The Arc Cinema in Hucknall has announced its screening the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19 has sold out.
The country is in mourning following the loss of the beloved monarch last week at the age of 96.
The screening at the High Street cinema will be at 11am on the day.
Entry was free and all available seats have now been taken.
There will be no other screenings during the funeral and the cinema will be closed for the rest of the day.