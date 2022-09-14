News you can trust since 1904

House full for Hucknall cinema's live screening of Queen's funeral

The Arc Cinema in Hucknall has announced its screening the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19 has sold out.

By John Smith
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 12:13 pm

The country is in mourning following the loss of the beloved monarch last week at the age of 96.

The screening at the High Street cinema will be at 11am on the day.

Read More

Read More
Sign the Hucknall Dispatch's online book of condolence and post your message in ...
The Arc Cinema will be showing the Queen's funeral on the big screen at 11am on Monday

Most Popular

Entry was free and all available seats have now been taken.

There will be no other screenings during the funeral and the cinema will be closed for the rest of the day.

HucknallQueen