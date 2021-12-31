Housing plan for closed Hucknall care home - but no details on who would live there

Elm Tree House on Ogle Street in Hucknall

Elm Tree House Residential Home in the town was closed in 2020 and is said to be “financially unsustainable”.

The home was previously rated ‘requires improvement’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Now, applicant Crossover Consulting & PM has applied to change the use of the building from a care home to a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO). It is not stated who would be housed in the building.

If approved, the number of bedrooms at the property would be increased from 16 to 20 with en-suite bathrooms and a shared kitchen and lounge.

The property, in Ogle Street, would be managed with staff on-site “on a regular basis”.

Council documents from the applicant stated: “The site no longer meets market expectations in its current use and there are significant barriers to obtaining statutory standards compliance, making its continued use as a residential care home financially unsustainable.

“Although there will be a change in the nature of the occupant, to more able-bodied persons, the fundamental character of the property will remain unchanged.

“The proposal would make efficient and effective use of an existing residential building that is no longer suited to its original purpose.”