Liquid Lounge is a new venue serving beers, wines, spirits, cocktails, prosecco and champagne.

Ash Moulson, aged 36, from Hucknall, is the driving force behind the project and says the bar is all about creating a high-end venue with a cool, ambient atmosphere.

He said: “We decided to open Liquid Lounge because we thought it needed something more on High Street, something modern and new.

Ash Moulson has opened up the new bar Liquid Lounge on Hucknall High Street

“There’s a lot of these sort of small bars popping up everywhere and they’re quite popular and we just saw an opportunity here in Hucknall and decided to go for it.

“I’ve always wanted to open my own bar. On the beach in Spain would be the dream, but Hucknall will do nicely for now and we’ve had the sun come out for when we’ve opened for the first time.

“When we first got into the space, it needed a lot of work, the walls were damp the plumbing and electrics were bad, there was a lot to do.

“It’s had a complete overhaul, all the walls and the ceilings have been done and it’s all be done to a high standard.

“It’s taken about five-and-a-half months to get everything ready but we’re all done now and we’re delighted to be open.”

As well as the drinks, Ash is looking in the near future to start offering afternoon teas with prosecco once they have got up and running and the venue may well offer more food options down the line.

For now, though, he is just concentrating on establishing the venue as a popular choice for people on a night out in Hucknall.

Ash said: “We want this to be nice place for friends to congregate, a meeting and a nice upmarket place, the sort of place you would go for a nice glass of wine.

“We want this to have a modern and classy feel, that’s what we’re looking for, a nice relaxed atmosphere, no lights flashing everywhere, just a nice, classy place with a good ambience to it.

“We’ll have soft background music at the venue too but no live bands – there’s not really the room for that.