Hucknall and Annesley to display poppy lights for Remembrance Day commemorations

There has been great controversy this year over Ashfield District Council’s decision to cancel the annual Remembrance Day parade in Hucknall.

But the town will be part of this district-wide commemoration to the fallen.

As well as Hucknall, there will also be a poppy light at the Badger Box in Annesley.

Poppy lights will be displayed in Hucknall Market Place and the Badger Box in Annesley

Poppy lights have been displayed for the past four years, with even more added this year to include as many communities as possible.

The lights will remain lit until the week after Remembrance Sunday.

The war memorial at Titchfield Park in Hucknall will also be cleaned and restored in time for Remembrance Day as part of the council’s war memorial restoration project.

Coun Andy Gascoyne (Ash Ind), himself a veteran and the council’s armed forces champion, said: “We are very proud to have installed the poppy lights across the district as part

of this year’s Remembrance Day commemorations.

"It is a lovely way for us to remember those that gave their lives.

“Our five year war memorial restoration programme continues with the restoration of Huthwaite, Titchfield Park and Jacksdale war memorials.

"Sutton war memorial will also be cleaned before Remembrance Day.