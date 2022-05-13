Hucknall and Bulwell care home staff and residents celebrate International Nurses Day

Many homes made creative displays to decorate the home for the day and each and every home expressed their thanks in their own meaningful and special ways.

At Jubilee Court in Hucknall, residents read all about Florence Nightingale and enjoyed spending time with their nurses and wearing the uniform too.

A spokesperson for Runwood Homes, which runs Jubilee Court, said: “We loved being able to feature and celebrate their talented team of nurses and very much recognise and appreciate the inspiring work they do every day.

Staff and residents at Jubilee Court care home in Hucknall have celebrated International Nurses Day

“As a care provider, we are proud to celebrate and feature the inspiring work of nurses across our homes.”

"Runwood Homes wished every nurse, carer and member of the Runwood Homes’ team a very happy International Nurse’s Day and expresses their most heartfelt thanks for the positive impact they make on residents’ lives, each and every day.”

Meanwhile, over at Park House Care Home in Bulwell, each nurse was provided with a nurses gratitude kit packed full of the essentials every nurse needs for a busy day of clinical duties.

The specially-prepared kits featured a poem alongside many sweet treats to say a very special thank you from care home manager Anne Mirasol.

Park House registered nurse Beata Balint with her nurses gratitude kit

The touching poem read; ‘Tea bag, you are tea-rrific! Marshmallow for bouncing back from difficult situations, chocolate for your sweet nature, Clip for your leadership and holding the team together, heart thank you from the bottom of mine, and wine, drink from me for all that you do.’

Anne said: “International Nurses Day is an opportunity to make a fuss of our nurses.

"I wanted them to know how appreciated they are by everyone who works with them and also by the people they support.

"Despite working through what can at times be challenging circumstances our nurses always finish their day with a smile.