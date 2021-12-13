Hucknall and Bulwell Co-op members share in payout of nearly £1.2 million

The society, which operates more than 400 food stores – including three in Hucknall – and funeral homes across 16 counties, has said ‘thank you’ to more than 116,000 members this year, made up of more than £528,000 in the first half of the year and £643,000 just in time for Christmas.

Now, shoppers can use their dividend when they next visit a Central England Co-op to pick up food and vital essentials.

The payout has been awarded to members in the West Midlands, Warwickshire, Worcestershire, Staffordshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Rutland, Nottinghamshire, Northamptonshire, Lincolnshire, West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Suffolk, Norfolk, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

Co-op members in Hucknall and Bulwell are in line for a share of £1.2 million this Christmas

Not only do shoppers benefit by being a member of the society, but their continued support also allows the business to invest funds into supporting a whole host of important community projects and local good causes.

This included:

Pledging more than £350,000 to create sustainable spaces on society land for the local community.

Offering customers even more choice via the further rollout of home delivery and click and collect via Snappy Shopper while it cut food waste with its partnership with Too Good To Go

An ongoing partnership with FareShare Midlands and more than 65 local food banks created millions of meals for children who might otherwise go without and thousands of vital emergency food parcels for families

Rewarding 86 good causes with grants from its community dividend fund totalling £84,000 so far

Jim Watts, society secretary, said: “Our members mean a lot to us and I want to thank them for their loyalty.

“Throughout the year, we give a share of our profits not only to our Members, but to local community groups too. It’s because of them that we’re able to help.

“It’s why membership makes a real difference and it’s thanks to them that we are able to give back to our communities in the way we do.”