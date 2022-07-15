Hucknall and Bulwell families can enjoy Nottingham Beach as it makes return

The Nottingham Beach is set to make a welcome return

Dig out your flip-flops and put on those shades as the much-loved ‘seaside’ attraction is returning to Old Market Square on Monday, July 25.

Guests can relax on the sand or at the bar, and also enjoy their favourite rides and games, as well as experiencing the new Giant Slip ’n’ Slide.

The exciting attraction features The Arrow, a 55-metre, two-lane slide where guests can face off in a race to the bottom.

Meanwhile, groups are invited to take the plunge down Little John, a huge, 22m, six-lane slide, meaning the whole family can battle it out.

Another thrill-seeking attraction guests can enjoy is The Starflyer, which soars 40m into the sky.

The ride rotates riders in every direction while swinging in the air, offering scenic panoramic views of the city.

There will also be a whole host of activities to take part in across the summer months, including kid’s beach football, salsa lessons, beach volleyball and live music every weekend.

And as the heat rolls in, visitors can quench their first from a range of bars serving up refreshing cocktails, local beers, and soft drinks aplenty to ensure they’re fully hydrated for a summer filled with fun.

James Mellors junior, operations director at Mellors Group, which hosts the event, said: “We are beyond excited to be bringing Nottingham Beach back to Old Market Square this summer.

“We are a Nottingham-based family company and take huge pride in delivering a free-to-enter public event that is enjoyed by so many people from Nottingham and further afield.

“Nottingham Beach is the ultimate destination for families this summer, with an array of fun and games to be had.

“We look forward to seeing guests enjoying our beach and relaxing on Nottingham’s finest golden sands.”

Nottingham Beach returns from Monday, July 25, until September 4. Opening hours are Mondays-Saturdays, 10am-11pm, and Sundays, 10am-10pm.