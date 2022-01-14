Hucknall and Bulwell folk encouraged to get on the move to help feed hungry children

Whether it be walking, running, swimming, dancing or cycling, the charity’s Move For Meals campaign allows participants to raise funds by getting sponsored for their achievement.

Mary’s Meals serves more than two million children with a nutritious meal every school day in 20 of the world’s poorest countries, including Malawi, South Sudan and Haiti.

Individuals or groups can get involved in Move For Meals and they can choose to be sponsored for their active challenge or can donate to Mary’s Meals to mark their achievement.

Mary's Meals wants people in Hucknall and Bulwell to get moving to help feed hungry children

Morven Macgillivray, supporter engagement manager at Mary’s Meals, says: “Move For Meals is a brilliant campaign as it shows that even the smallest of steps can transform the lives of children around the world.

“Getting sponsored will motivate everyone taking part, spurring them on to the next step, the next jog, the next lap of the pool, knowing that their effort can and will change the lives of some of the world’s most deprived children by ensuring they get at least one nutritious meal every school day.”

And, thanks to the charity’s Double The Love campaign, donations made to Mary’s Meals before January 31 will be matched by a group of generous supporters, with up to £1.6 million available – meaning your moves will go twice as far.