Hucknall and Bulwell folk wanted for new series of BAFTA-nominated show The Dog House

The show, which has its Christmas special airing on December 21, has been described as one of the most heart-warming programmes on TV.

It focuses on finding people to rehome dogs rescued by the RSPCA and has produced some touching and memorable stories in its time,

A spokesperson for Five Miles Films, who make the show said: “With the current cost of living crisis having a huge impact on rehoming centres, it’s more important than ever to highlight the plight of the rescue dog.

Hucknall and Bulwell folk are needed for the new series of The Dog House on Channel 4

“The RSPCA is expecting a potential animal rescue crisis as more animals come into care and stay in rescue centres for longer.

“So far this year, 1.8 million dogs have been given up but recent figures show rehoming has dropped eight per cent since last year.

“All in all, it's a pretty gloomy picture.

"But Channel 4’s The Dog House, working with Wood Green Pets Charity, want to highlight just what a rescue dog can bring to someone's life.

"The new series follows the rescue dogs but also the kind-hearted people willing to open their homes and their hearts to a new four-legged friend.

“And we are currently looking for our new batch of rehomers as we speak, so anyone interested in being on the next series of the show should get in touch.”

