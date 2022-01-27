Hucknall and Bulwell folk wanted to feature on hit Channel 4 show The Dog House

The makers of Channel 4’s heart-warming programme The Dog House have begun their search for individuals, friends, couples and families who could offer a rescue dog a loving home and share their story with us as part of the next series.

The Dog House is set at the animal charity Wood Green in Cambridgeshire and has been described as both ‘charming’ and ‘compassionate’.

The programme follows prospective owners as they are matched with a rescue dog, specially selected by the expert team of matchmakers at Wood Green.

Channel 4 show The Dog House is looking for people from Hucknall and Bulwell to take part in the next series

In previous series, the show’s makers have found there are many reasons that people might wish to bring a dog into their lives, from loneliness to extra company for a child, to encourage exercise or to live in the moment more.

The Dog House tells the story of both humans and dogs, as they prepare to meet each other for the first time.

The show’s makers are casting their net far and wide to find potential dog-rescuers and they want to hear from anyone in Hucknall or Bulwell who is seriously considering rescuing a dog and is up for talking to them about why they need a dog in their life.