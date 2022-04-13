Hucknall and Bulwell folk warned to be careful about what they put down the drains this Easter

The company clears thousands of sewer blockages each year, the majority of which are due to people washing and flushing the wrong things down the drain.

Fat, oil and grease and food leftovers being rinsed down the sink with the washing up water or toilet roll alternatives such as kitchen roll and wet wipes being flushed down the toilet can cause huge problems.

Grant Mitchell, Severn Trent’s sewer blockages strategy lead, said: “Whether you’re planning to enjoy a traditional roast dinner or perhaps do some baking this Easter it’s important to remember to wipe any pots, pans, bowls and plates into the bin, before washing up or loading the dishwasher, and always leave leftover cooking fat to cool, before disposing of it in the bin.

Be careful what you wash down the drain this Easter to avoid blockages

“And, if your kids have got mucky from their Easter crafting or eating their chocolate Easter eggs, it’s extremely important that wet wipes, if that’s what you’ve used to clean them up, are put in the bin, not down the loo.

“Putting the wrong things into the sewer network can lead to blockages and sewer flooding, which can cause damage to homes and the environment.

“While many people will be tucking into their Easter treats, we’ll still have our key workers in our call centres and field teams ready to do essential jobs such as fixing burst pipes and clearing sewer blockages.