Hucknall and Bulwell funeral directors to go above and beyond with drone service for funerals

Working with local non-profit organisation Care and Education Group (CEG), AW Lymn is modernising the traditional model of a funeral service and providing footage from ceremonies for loved ones to treasure.

Derby-based CEG strives to help the community to help themselves, by providing support to the community with training and development, digital media packages and mentoring programs.

It first set up its specialist funeral drone service in 2020, in response to strict Covid-19 rules which limited funerals to a maximum capacity of six.

AW Lymn is now offering drone coverage of its services for people

They initially started using drones to record funerals and memorial events and then began capturing footage from above and incorporating it with photography, chosen music, tributes and much more to offer a full keepsake from the day.

Then in August 2021, AW Lymn began working alongside CEG.

Selvin Reid, managing director at CEG, said: “We first worked together when AW Lymn was the funeral directors of a family we were offering the service to, and right away we admired their professionalism and caring approach.

"It was apparent we shared a similar ethos and from then on, we began working together on various projects to support those who were affected by the restrictions of the pandemic.”

Neil Reeves, funeral director with AW Lymn, added: “We take great pride in serving our local community, and we always go above expectations to make the day special for those who are grieving.

“Funerals are continuing to adapt with the times and the circumstances we are faced with, and utilising modern technology such as drones is just one example of this.

"It allowed people to get closure during the pandemic via live-streaming, and now it has cultivated to a full service offering we can now provide to all families in the area.”

Neil explained that the drone offering includes a full in-depth consultation prior to the service, where the family’s vision for the film is story-boarded to ensure all requirements are met.

The footage is then put onto a disc or uploaded to YouTube and access is given to those who attended so they can rewatch in their own time or share with friends and family who may have been unable to attend.

So far, AW Lymn and CEG have worked together to host 12 drone funerals with the response being extremely positive.

Lisa Birks used the drone services in February at the funeral of her daughter, after receiving the footage she said it was the most beautiful thing she had ever watched.

She said: “On the day of the funeral I couldn’t function properly, I didn’t even know who attended.

"The video allows me to look back and see how loved my daughter was.”

Neil added: “We are so pleased to be able to offer this service which provides memories that families can cherish forever.