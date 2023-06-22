Hucknall and Bulwell funeral firm reveals its top 10 songs requested for services

Co-op Funeralcare, which has branches in Hucknall and Bulwell, has released its 2023 funeral music chart.

And while Paul McCartney’s 1977 hit does not make the overall top 10, in Nottingham it is firmly number one thanks to its popularity with Reds fans.

Tim Bloomer, head of north division at Co-op Funeralcare, said: “Music plays such a big part in all of our lives, so it’s no surprise our favourite songs play a role in the way we say goodbye too.

Forest fans' anthem Mull of Kintyre has been named the top funeral song in Nottinghamshire by Co-op. Photo: Getty Images

"It comes as no surprise that Nottingham Forest's club anthem, Mull of Kintyre, took the top spot as one of the most popular songs in Nottingham – the team's popularity is definitely on the rise since its promotion to the Premier League.

"Ultimately, it's a cherished song by football fans in Nottingham, often associated with nostalgic memories, which makes it the perfect way to say goodbye for the team's fans.

Topping the list overall is Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman’s Time to Say Goodbye, followed by Frank Sinatra’s iconic My Way.

Hymns are also now back in the with both Abide with Me and All Things Bright and Beautiful placing at numbers eight and nine respectively.

One reason for this, Co-op believes, could be the recent historical royal events and cultural moments of the past few years influencing a return to tradition, including the funerals of Prince Philip and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Two hymns that were performed at the The Queen’s funeral, The Lord’s My Shepherd and The Day Thou Gavest, Lord, is Ended, have subsequently been requested more frequently to funeral directors, suggesting the lasting legacy and impact of the late monarch.

While Mull of Kintyre is Nottingham’s top sports song for funerals, overall the Liverpool anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Pacemakers still leads the way, along with the late Tina Turner’s song The Best – a favourite of fans of Glasgow giants Rangers.

Meanwhile, new songs now being requested include Break My Soul by Beyonce, Candy Shop by 50 Cent, Take Me Back to London by Ed Sheeran ft. Stormzy, I’m a Survivor by Destiny’s Child, Living in a Box by the band of the same name, and Man! I Feel Like a Woman by Shania Twain.

Mr Bloomwer said: “Each element of a funeral is a very personal choice and we’re encouraging the nation to be more open about their funeral wishes, making it clear to their loved ones what they would want for themselves when the time comes, and music is a really simple and comforting place to start.”

Overall top 10:

1. Time To Say Goodbye – Andrea Bocelli & Sarah Brightman;

2. My Way – Frank Sinatra;

3 Somewhere Over the Rainbow – Eva Cassidy;

4. Supermarket Flowers – Ed Sheeran;

5. We'll Meet Again – Vera Lynn;

6. Wind Beneath My Wings – Bette Midler;

7. You'll Never Walk Alone – Gerry & The Pacemakers;

8. Abide With Me – William Henry Monk & Henry Francis Lyte;

9. All Things Bright & Beautiful – Hymn;