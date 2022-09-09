Hucknall and Bulwell MPs pay tribute following death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96
MPs and political leaders across the Dispatch district have been paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death.
Buckingham Palace announced Her Majesty passed peacefully at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, on Thursday.
Hucknall’s most senior politician, high-ranking Tory MP Mark Spencer, said: “The saddest of all days for our country and our people. Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth II.
“Your service and dedication to our nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the Royal family at this time.”
Bulwell (Nottingham North) MP Alex Norris (Lab) said: “The loss of Queen Elizabeth II unites a nation in mourning. Her dedication and devotion to her country and her people burned as brightly at the end of her reign as at its start. Hers was truly a life dedicated to the service of her country.
“As we remember Her Majesty in our prayers, we do likewise for all those who loved her.”
Former Hucknall councillor, Coun Ben Bradley (Con), who is Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire Council, released a joint statement with Coun Roger Jackson, council chairman, and Adrian Smith, acting council chief executive.
They said: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, who has been a mainstay in our lives and a figurehead for our nation.
“We would like to offer our sincerest condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, as the whole country comes to terms with this news and mourns her passing.”
Paying tribute, Lee Anderson (Con), Ashfield MP, said: “It's been a tough few years for our great country, but you cannot possibly measure the loss of our Queen.
“For more than 70 years, she has served the United Kingdom and Commonwealth with great passion and dignity.
“Our Queen’s passing is a loss to the whole world and my thoughts are with the Royal Family.”