Nottingham tram bosses say there has been an increase in the number of people attempting to harm themselves on the network.

Trevor Stocker, head of operations for the Hucknall and Bulwell tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET), said it had become a ‘sad trend’ post-Covid.

During a Nottingham City Council meeting to discuss the performance of the tram on December 12, Mr Stocker said: “Over the year we have seen an increase in people looking to harm themselves around the tram network.

“This isn’t something that is localised to Nottingham.

NET says people attempting to harm themselves on the tram has become a 'sad trend' post-Covid. Photo: Other

"It has unfortunately been a sad trend post-Covid that people who are vulnerable are feeling drawn to.”

According to mental health charity Mind, around a third of adults and young people surveyed said their mental health has got much worse since March 2020, when the country was first placed into lockdown.

A further 88 per cent of young people said loneliness made their mental health worse during the pandemic.

Similarly the World Health Organisation said last year the pandemic triggered a 25 per cent increase in the prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide.

In response Mr Stocker said they were looking at where incidents of attempted harm were happening, and NET will be working with Nottinghamshire Police to determine how to prevent them.

People concerned about an incident on the tram network can anonymously contact NET via new WhatsApp number 0115 8246060 that will allow them message the driver and NET’s control room .