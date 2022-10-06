The call comes following concerns from the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) that the cost-of-living rise will mean people turn to alternative ways of heating and lighting their homes.

NFRS is supporting NFCC’s Stay Fire Safe campaign to provide advice to help reduce the fire risks in the home.

it said: “It’s crucial people ensure they have working smoke alarms –at least one on each level of the home.

Nottinghamshire Fire Service is urging people to make sure they check smoke alarms and stay 'fire safe' this winter

“Where you have a heating appliance that doesn’t run off electricity, the service recommends installing a carbon monoxide alarm – it’s the only way to detect this harmful, colourless, odourless gas which can be fatal.

"Check alarms are working by pushing the test button at least once a month.

“It’s important that where people can only heat one room and are using that for both living and sleeping, they can clearly hear alarms so they can be alerted when asleep.”

Advertisement

Changes to regulations now mean landlords must fit smoke alarms in all homes and carbon monoxide alarms where there is fixed combustion heating appliance in rented accommodation.

NFRS advises tenants to ensure their landlord is complying to help keep them safe.

The campaign will also share advice on heating and appliance safety, candles and electrical safety.

Dan Plamer, station manager for prevention from NFRS’s persons at risk team, said: “Many domestic fires are linked to occupational performance and the misuse of domestic appliances.

Advertisement

"As people may begin to shrink their environment to cope with fuel poverty, the risk of fire is increased.

"People can begin to live in one room, carrying out more activity there than normal that may make them vulnerable to fire.

"Old chimneys may be used without proper inspection, and more candles may be lit, both increasing the risk from carbon monoxide.

"We find that disorganised living, substance misuse and smoking also increases someone’s risk.

Advertisement

"Our prevention team identify people at risk, and we are committed to working with partner agencies across Nottinghamshire to keep people safe.

“This winter as we expect the cost of living to increase, we are only too aware of the impact this will have on our most vulnerable.

"If you are concerned about someone in your local community, click here to arrange a free safe and well visit.”

To help keep you safe:

Advertisement

Check any heating appliances are in good working order by checking the Office for Product Safety and Standards website for any alerts or recalls

Ensure flammable items are placed well away from heaters and fires

Ensure you use the correct fuel for woodburning stoves and open fires.

Check your escape routes, make sure they are clear from clutter and items such as portable heaters are not blocking them.

Advertisement

Don’t skip servicing of boilers and gas appliances by a Gas Safe engineer to prevent gas leaks and CO poisoning.