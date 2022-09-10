Hucknall and Bulwell residents invited to sign books of condolence in memory of Queen

Tributes can be paid to the Queen

Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen’s death in a statement on Thursday evening (September 10), prompting to the start of a period of national mourning.

Tributes from Nottinghamshire leaders have been pouring in, with councillors and senior officials celebrating the life and service of the 96-year-old Sovereign.

Each of the county’s nine local authorities have also opened books of condolence to give the public the chance to pay their respects.

Nottingham City Council’s book opened on Friday morning at the Council House, in Old Market Square, after the Lord Mayor of Nottingham lay flowers on the steps of the building.

In a joint statement, the Lord Mayor Councillor Wendy Smith and Cllr David Mellen (Lab), leader of the council, said: “Along with the rest of the country, we are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“She has dutifully and gracefully served for 70 years – longer than any other British monarch – and was held in great affection and respect by her country.

“We were proud and honoured to host many visits by The Queen as a city, including memorably in her Diamond Jubilee year 10 years ago and it’s particularly sad that her death comes during her Platinum Jubilee year when the country has been celebrating her long reign.

“As a mark of respect and sorrow, we will fly flags on our buildings at half mast and open a Book of Condolence at the Council House and at locations around the city. If people wish to lay flowers they can do so on the Council House steps.”

There is also a book in the reception at County Hall, the West Bridgford headquarters of Nottinghamshire County Council.

Broxtowe Borough Council has also put on several books in buildings across the borough, with some available from Friday and others opening on Saturday and next week.

Books are available at the Beeston council office, Eastwood Town Council and at Greasley Sports and Community Centre today, with a others opening at Kimberley Town Council on Saturday and in Awsworth, Trowell and Stapleford on Monday.

Gedling Borough Council’s headquarters, in Arnot Hill Park, are hosting the borough’s condolence book, with flowers able to be placed near the Thomas Hawksley statue near the entrance to the park.

Mansfield’s Civic Centre, on Chesterfield Road South, and the Old Town Hall in Market Place, are both hosting books in the district.

Newark and Sherwood District Council’s book of condolence is located at the authority’s Castle House reception, with a separate book also available at St Mary Magdalene Church in Newark.

There are also books at Southwell Minster, Southwell Town Council, Ollerton and Boughton Town Council and at St Giles Church and St Paulinus Church in Ollerton.