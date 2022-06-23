Hucknall and Bulwell residents urged show 'spirit of Nottinghamshire' for Tour of Britain

The Nottinghamshire stage takes place on September 8 and will start in West Bridgford before finishing in Mansfield.

A new interactive detailed map showing the exact route the tour will take on the day has just been published by Nottinghamshire County Council.

And while it doesn’t go through Hucknall or Bulwell, it does still go through the Dispatch district as it heads past Papplewick Pumping Station.

The Tour of Britain in Nottinghamshire in 2018

Once again, communities are urged to embrace the international event by transforming their towns and villages with bunting, flags, yellow bikes, and creative displays to celebrate the sporting spectacular.

Landowners can also get into the spirit of the tour by taking part in a national land art competition, to turn fields, hills, gardens, or any open spaces into unusual art displays.

Coun Tom Smith (Con), the council’s deputy cabinet member for communities, said: “The return of the Tour of Britain to Nottinghamshire is a great opportunity for communities to come together and show their support for what is a truly global sporting event which will once again put us on the international map.

“So, with a global TV audience of millions and the eyes of the world on Nottinghamshire again this year, let’s get creative and help make it a sporting extravaganza to remember and showcase what our great county has to offer.”

And it is hoped the return of the race will inspire more people to get on their bikes and spike further interest in the council’s Bikeability scheme, which provides cycle training tips for young people in schools across Nottinghamshire.

Tracy Graham, road safety manager for Via East Midlands, which runs Bikeability, said: “It’s amazing that it’s coming through Nottinghamshire again.

“When it came before it provided us with a fantastic opportunity to showcase cycle training and there was a thirst for all types of courses for Bikeability.

“There were families and commuters wanting to access cycle training.

"Many people had a new interest and a new-found love of cycle paths, cycle lanes and going out on the road.