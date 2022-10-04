Hucknall and Bulwell residents urged to be aware of scammers offering energy bill rebates

The texts state that the recipient is “owed” or “eligible” for an energy bill discount as part of the Energy Bill Support Scheme.

The links in the texts lead to genuine-looking websites that are designed to steal your personal and financial information.

A discount of £400 off energy bills for households in Great Britain is available from October 2022 but you do not need to apply for the scheme and you will not be asked for your bank details.

If you have received a suspicious text message forward it to 7726 free of charge. If you forward a text to 7726, your provider can investigate the origin of the text and arrange to block or ban the sender, if it’s found to be malicious.