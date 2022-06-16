Hucknall and Bulwell residents warned of extreme dangers of open water on hottest day of the year

With temperatures set to soar by the end of the week, Nottinghamshire Police, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and other partners are urging individuals and families to avoid the many dangers posed by open water.

Almost half of accidental drownings happen between the months of May and August and often involve people who took a spur-of-the-moment decision to enter the water.

Dangers posed by open water can include very cold temperatures, even in summer months, strong underwater currents and unexpected water depths.

Police are warning people not to be tempted to swim in open water as temperatures soar

Other hazards such as debris, weeds, pumps and mechanical equipment can also lurk beneath the surface.

Chief Superintendent Mat Healey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is really important that people stay away from open water as we really don’t want families to suffer the devastation of losing a loved one.

“Open water may look tempting on a hot day but it is often bitterly, surprisingly cold.

"This alone can lead people to experience medical emergencies or cause them to cramp up and immediately get into difficulties.

“It’s also worth remembering that if things do go wrong there may not be anyone available to come to your aid until it is too late.

"Lifeguards will not be on duty and police officers of course will not always be on hand to help.

“So I would ask parents to share these messages with their children and to avoid the temptation of entering the water themselves.”

Other organisations working together to help keep people safe around water this summer include those within Nottinghamshire’s Water Safety Partnership.