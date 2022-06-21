With less than 40 days to go to the Games, Severn Trent is calling on customers to nominate a community champion who has gone the extra mile in supporting those around them and put them forward for the chance to win one of 150 pairs of Games tickets.

School children also have a great chance to win tickets – Severn Trent is challenging pupils to find something recyclable in their home or school and upcycle it into something they might find in a forest such as animals, insects and trees after Severn Trent created 72 Tiny Forests across the midlands earlier this year.

Richard Eadie, head of sustainability at Severn Trent, said: “We’d love people to nominate those who make a real difference in their communities, and pupils who share our passion for sustainability, to win tickets to this once in a lifetime event.

Commonwealth Games mascot Perry the Bull joins youngsters and volunteers at a Tiny Forest planting

“As Birmingham 2022’s official nature & carbon neutral partner, we love spreading the word about the value of our water and how important hydration is to health, which is why we are also operating water refill stations at every Games venue this summer.”

Severn Trent customers can enter their community champion nomination HERE with the competition closing on July 3.

Schools will be asked to keep all entries for collection so that Severn Trent can display them at the Commonwealth Games.

The competition closes on July 11 and 50 pairs of tickets will be available.

For details on how to enter, please email [email protected]

Across both competitions, tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies are available to be won, as well as tickets for swimming, boxing, table tennis and athletics events to name but a few.