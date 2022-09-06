Hucknall and Bulwell supermarket Aldi donated 18,000 meals to Nottinghamshire charities during summer holidays
Aldi, which has stores in Hucknall and Bulwell, supported charities in Nottinghamshire during the school summer holidays by donating more than 18,000 meals to people in need.
The supermarket paired its stores with local charities, foodbanks and groups via community giving platform Neighbourly to donate surplus food.
Around 700,000 meals were donated throughout the UK.
Liz Fox, corporate responsibility director at Aldi UK, said: “Our food donations scheme with Neighbourly operates year-round, but we know that school holidays are a particularly hard time for families, especially as many continue to experience greater hardship due to the cost-of-living crisis.
Most Popular
-
1
Warning Hucknall and Bulwell people 'will die' as cost of living crisis bites
-
2
Hucknall shot among winners in Discover Ashfield photography competition
-
3
Hucknall man broke baseball bat over neighbour's head in long running feud
-
4
Ceremony marks 100th anniversary of Hucknall war memorial
-
5
Three crucial Hucknall bus routes to get funding lifeline from Nottinghamshire County Council
“This is why we committed to supporting even more amazing causes in Nottinghamshire over the school holidays.”
Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, said: “School holidays are often a time when demand on charities and foodbanks drastically increases, particularly during summer when children are at home for six weeks or more.
"This push in donations from Aldi was therefore essential in helping these organisations support families during this time.”